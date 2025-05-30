Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare department has stepped up efforts to tackle vector and water-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season. A high-level review meeting led by Secretary Aswathy S was held Thursday to assess preparedness and issue directives for intensified grassroots action.

ecretary Aswathy stressed the importance of awareness campaigns, drug availability, and the active involvement of ASHA workers, Sub-centres, PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, women self-help groups, and community leaders. Proper use of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) was a key focus. CDM&PHOs were directed to oversee LLIN distribution and usage, with ASHA and MPHW workers supporting efforts at local levels. Field visits by officials from the Directorate of Public Health and National Health Mission will ensure the availability of test kits, drug stocks, and robust surveillance in high-risk districts.

Advisories will also be issued for sanitation and disinfection of water sources in hostels and residential complexes ahead of school reopening. Seven districts—including Rayagada, Koraput, and Kandhamal— were identified as malaria hotspots, while Sundargarh and Khurda will see intensified dengue prevention. The meeting, held in hybrid mode, saw participation from CDM&PHOs, public health officers, NHM officials, and disease control experts.