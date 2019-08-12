Bichitrananda Biswal, a paralysed individual from Astaranga, Puri, has dedicated his entire life for wildlife conservation. A farmer by profession, he is the founding member of Sea Turtle Action Programme (STAP). The team has been felicitated multiple times by Department of Forest and Environment. In a freewheeling chat with Chaitali Shome of Orissa Post, he reveals the inspiration behind his noble efforts. Excerpts:

—-Is your current health issue an impediment in conservation efforts?

I don’t think my health issue can stop me from fulfilling my desire to see all kinds of wild animals and mammals being safeguarded from poaching. I have been working tirelessly as the community development assistant for the welfare of Olive Ridley turtles. By serving these mute beauties, I am inspired to work even harder. They are my living angels and their blessings keeps me fit enough to work for them.

—-You do not use cell phones or internet. Why is that?

I personally feel that satellites and mobile phones are dangerous to conservation efforts. Sparrows were once the most abundantly found birds in the world. However, it is disappearing at a rapid rate. If we do not strive now, they will go extinct. People should not use mobile phones while visiting sanctuaries and conservation areas. Besides, it’s high time to go back to the nature again where life awaits us. Nature has its own way of communicating with human beings.

—-Tell us about your experience in working with marine scientists?

I worked with quite a few marine scientists like Karthik Shankar, Bivas Pandav, Basudev Tripathy and Pratyusha. All of them have invested their precious time on me for which I am thankful. If one notices carefully, they are like parents to the turtles. Deepani Sutaria taught us how to help Dolphins. Pratish Mohapatra has taught me how to heal and help snakes.

—-Tell us more about your expertise.

I have been monitoring the long term Olive Ridley Conservation Programme of APOWA in Puri and Jagatsinghpur in association with Department of Forest and Environment, Govt of Odisha. Besides, I have also undertaken community-led wildlife conservation, biodiversity conservation, and sparrow conservation programmes. I was also a part of the Mangrove Biodiversity Conservation and Restoration programme at Astaranga. During the 26 years that I have served as a conservationist, I have saved 1100 poisonous snakes, 200 Dolphins and 100 sparrows. I have installed 54 artificial sparrow nests in these areas besides covering 10,000 Kms of Odisha on a bicycle and walked more than 5000 kms to spread awareness.

—-You haven’t received any recognition individually. Do you regret that?

I really don’t care for prizes and recognitions. Saving and helping these animals offers me peace which is priceless.