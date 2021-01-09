Bhubaneswar: State Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Friday inaugurated the Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Centre at CARE Hospital in the state capital to enable the city to cater to the needs of sports injuries.

The event was also attended by former Indian hockey player Dilip Tirkey and former Indian cricketer and national selector Debashish Mohanty besides the top brass of the hospital.

The minister said that with the development of sports in the state, the need of such a centre was a pending demand.

“Odisha has now developed into a sports hub where national and international sports are organized. This centre is now likely to cater to the needs of the sportsmen in the state,” the minister said.

Tirkey said that for the first time the state capital got a dedicated centre for sports injury. “It was not there in Odisha earlier,” he said.

Veteran cricketer Debashish Mohanty cited his own examples of how for his own knee injury he had to visit other states. He also said that until now many sportsmen are still bound to visit Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai for such services which was started today in the state capital.

The hospital administration said that the department of Sports Injury and Rehabilitation in the hospital is the first of its kind in Odisha and Eastern India. The department has now been envisioned to support elite sports performance, injury prevention and multidisciplinary management through field-to-field care to athletes, early diagnosis, appropriate surgical or non-surgical management and protocol based rehabilitation.

The centre is also likely to help in training the medical staff on injury management and help in research works on the issue.

Group CEO of CARE Hospitals, Jasdeep Singh and the Hospital Chief Operating Officer of CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, Gurrit Kaur Sethi were also present in the inaugural ceremony.