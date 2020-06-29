Jharsuguda: The district administration lodged an FIR at Jharsuguda police station against Dipali Das, daughter of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in connection with alleged violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The police also registered a case in this regard.

Narasingha Bishnupriya Trust, a trust named after the minister’s parents, had organised a programme at the conference hall of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) June 22. Staff of different social service organisations were felicitated here as COVID-19 warriors.

More than 50 people had attended the programme. But it is being alleged that none of them followed COVID-19 safety guidelines. They were found neither following social distancing norms nor putting masks on their faces.

The district unit of Congress party had lodged a written complaint against Dipali alleging that COVID-19 guidelines were blatantly violated at the programme held at the DRDA conference hall. But the police had not registered any case against Dipali.

“The Jharsuguda police have registered a case against Dipali Das after Jharsuguda municipality executive officer Ramchandra Pradhan lodged a complaint against her and four others alleging that COVID-19 restrictions were violated by them,” informed superintendent of police Rahul PR.

Jharsuguda municipality executive officer Pradhan said he had lodged the complaint as per the direction of district collector Saroj Kumar Samal.

