New Delhi: The Health Ministry said Tuesday it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorization. The authorisation for the COVID-19 vaccines was issued January 3. However, the Health Ministry stated that the final decision lies with the government.

This information was given by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan here. He said healthcare workers and frontline workers need not register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Their database has been populated on to the Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system in a bulk manner.

“Based on the feedback of dry-run, the Health Ministry is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation,” Bhushan said.

Bhushan said Co-WIN system is made in India and for the world. Whichever country wants to use it, the Indian government will actively help.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said an optimistic scenario is emerging with the pandemic situation in India consistently improving in terms of active cases and new deaths declining.

“Let’s hope this trend will continue. In terms of the new UK mutant issue, this mutation has entered India and 71 have been isolated which shows our capacity to mount that kind of a scientific investigation. But at the same time we have not seen the emergence of any untoward cluster in India as of now which is reassuring so far,” Paul said.

Bhushan said Co-WIN will have a provision that one can create a unique health ID. Then one can keep the acknowledgement in digi locker which is free or on your phone. “In case of an adverse event, to ensure its real time reporting there is a provision in Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system,” he said.