New Delhi: The highly infectious coronavirus has infected 8,356 people in India. Among those infected, 273 people have fallen victim to the deadly virus, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement Sunday. In the last 24 hours there have been 909 new positive cases of coronavirus and 34 deaths, the ministry added.

The latest figures come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a four-hour meet with at least 13 chief ministers on video conference Saturday, during which he indicated that the lockdown will be extended by two weeks. Narendra Modi is likely to give a televised address to the nation again to announce the extension of the lockdown, which began March 25 to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, however, the government is likely to expand its focus to salvaging the economy while trying to control the spread of the virus to save lives at the same time amid rising number of cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state in India by the dreaded COVID-19. In Mumbai alone 189 more people tested positive for coronavirus taking Maharashtra’s tally of affected persons by coronavirus to 1,761.

It should also be mentioned here that in the last 24 hours eight more people in Mumbai have succumbed to coronavirus.

Agencies