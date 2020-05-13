Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday released fresh guidelines for people coming to and from the state via rail and air. The new norms make health screening mandatory.

Briefing reporters on the development, special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena said the state has now issued a fresh set of norms for the movement of passengers to the state and also from the state to other parts of the country.

“Foreign passengers from US, Dubai and Malaysia will land directly at Bhubaneswar airport soon. We have issued a notification for the movement of air travellers as well as train travellers to thwart COVID 19 spread in the state,” he said.

Jena said that the registration of the incoming passengers is pre-requisite for their travel. He further added that the government will take data from the India government and railways and the government call centres to collect all required data from the passengers through their contact details.

As per the new norms, all the passengers will be de-boarded in a phased manner in groups of 20 at airports while maintaining social distancing. “There will be special health counters where the passengers will be headed after their arrival. They will have to first get screened there while the officials there will also stamp arrival onto the hands of the passengers,” Jena said.

He also said that those who are found having COVID 19 symptoms will be segregated from the group and their entire procedure and luggage handling will be done separately. The official on the other side said that Ola and Uber cabs in limited numbers will also be made available to the passengers to go to their homes.

“The passengers can either use their own arranged vehicle or take Ola/ Uber cabs. Special Mo Buses will also ply between Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and to other routes to ferry the passengers. The passengers will go directly for home quarantine at their homes or to paid hotel quarantine centres,” he said.

The state government meanwhile also announced a similar procedure for persons coming via trains. The new norms suggest that the passengers will head towards ‘health facilitation counters’ where they will be screened and stamped post arrival.

In railway stations too, Ola/ Uber or personal vehicles could be used to head towards their destinations besides availing the services of Mo Buses. The government, however, said that some procedures will also be followed for the journey from Odisha to other states via trains.

“Health screening of all persons will be done before departure. Persons with COVID 19 symptoms cannot board a train. The passengers also need to maintain social distancing, wear masks while their e-tickets will act as passes for their movement in the state during the lockdown,” Jena said.

The SRC said that strict actions will be taken against the erring passengers who violate such norms under the National Disaster Act, Epidemic Act and Indian Penal Code. The government has also said that the railway stations will be sealed and except passengers, no other persons will be allowed on platforms.