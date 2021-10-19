Krushnaprasad: The state government has strictly laid down a number of norms to ensure that people stay safe during Covid-19 pandemic.

However, its own Health department is ignoring the norms and putting the lives of others at risk.

The matter came to the fore after healthcare workers from Krushnaprasad block of Puri district were seen carrying Covid-19 swab samples of patients on a regular passenger boat in Chilika lake despite the Health department hiring a special boat for the purpose.

It is apprehended that the passengers might contract the virus if any of the swab samples test positive for Covid-19. It is alleged that by carrying the swab samples in passenger boats a section of unscrupulous Health department officials are siphoning off the money allotted for hiring a special boat.

This has sparked sharp resentment among the residents as they condemned by the Health department for carrying the swab samples in a passenger boat instead of special boat hired for the purpose.

Reports said that the Health department had engaged a special boat for carrying patients and medical accessories from Krushnaprasad block during the pandemic period as boats are the only means of transport in the area.

The boat has been hired to ensure safety and convenience of the health workers in transporting medicines, medical accessories as well as patients. The boat used to ferry the health workers from Satpada to Janhikuda and health workers in Chilika Nuapada under Krushnaprasad block used the boat to carry out the necessary works.

This apart, the special boat was properly cleaned and sanitised every time before the health workers boarded it. It was learnt that the boat was disengaged from the duty sometime back. This has forced the health workers to use the passenger boat.

A health worker on board the boat carrying the swab samples said on the condition of anonymity that he has been instructed by the officials to carry the samples to Satapada on a common boat as the special boat has been disengaged from service. Efforts to contact the medical officer of Nuapada community health centre in Chilika over phone proved futile.

A passenger expressed concern on the issue stating he is scared to sit near the health worker carrying the swab samples.

