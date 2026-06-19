Thuamul Rampur: A mega health camp was organised in the remote areas of Sindhipadar Gram Panchayat under Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district.

Despite 78 years of Independence, many villages in the region have remained deprived of basic amenities. However, through the joint efforts of the district and block administrations, vehicle access has now become possible in these difficult-to-reach areas. As part of this progress, healthcare workers reached the villages directly for the first time instead of conducting services only at the panchayat headquarters, providing healthcare at residents’ doorsteps.

The camp was organised at the remote Kandaguda village under Sindhipadar panchayat under the guidance of Dr. Pradyush Kumar Panda of the Thuamul Rampur Community Health Centre. More than 100 residents from Kandaguda, Kenduguda and Tala Kenduguda villages availed themselves of healthcare services.

A large number of pregnant women also attended the camp and underwent health examinations. Besides treatment, health workers advised villagers on personal hygiene and healthcare practices.

Health workers traversed difficult terrain, including hills and forested areas, to reach the remote villages and provide medical services.

Villagers and health workers have urged the administration to prioritise the construction of a permanent road connecting Sindhipadar and Samapala to improve access to healthcare, especially for pregnant women and emergency patients.