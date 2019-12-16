Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das Monday inaugurated an advanced heart-care centre at Capital Hospital here. The unit is being headed by eminent cardiologist Prabhat Kumar Dash.

After inaugurating the centre, Das said the state government would bear the expenses of heart patients requiring surgery at this advanced cardiac-care unit. Now onwards, people of Odisha need not visit other states for treatment of heart-related diseases, Das said.

“At present, angioplasty and stenting procedures are being carried out in Capital Hospital. Taking the new infrastructure and existing staff strength into consideration, the centre can conduct 15-20 surgeries a day,” he said, adding, “Government will bear the expenses of patients who do not have the means to pay for treatment at the Centre.”

Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar will have a Cardiac Centre of Excellence very soon, the minister claimed.

Dr Dash, who heads the department, has about 30 years of experience in cardiac surgery and treatment. He has joined the hospital after leaving an earlier assignment as HoD, Cardiology Department of Satya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences, Bangalore.

Dash was nominated for the “Outstanding Health Professional Worldwide” Award in 2007 and won the Rashtriya Rattan Award in 2008 for his contribution to the field of medicine in India.