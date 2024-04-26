Bhubaneswar: The state has set a global benchmark in malaria eradication by significantly curbing cases of the vector-borne disease through multi-pronged interventions like ‘Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran’ (DAMaN), said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on World Malaria Day Thursday. The CM called upon the people to take firm action saying, “Let’s reaffirm pledge to further intensify efforts to eliminate Malaria from our state.” Department of Health & Family Welfare observed World Malaria Day by raising awareness about the importance of clean surroundings, covering stagnant sources of water and proper usage of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) to curb malaria. It asked the people to ensure zero malaria across Odisha by 2030.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP