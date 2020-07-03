Bhubaneswar: Amidst the spread of the novel coronavirus, cardiologists from the city advised the heart patients to take special care of their vital body organ to ward off any harmful impact of the disease. Experts claim that people who had recently undergone cardiac surgeries need to be cautious of their heart health.

“Like diabetes and hypertension, cardiac patients too, if infected, can see the aggravated form of the disease. The disease could be more harmful to the people who have recently undergone some cardiac surgeries. So, special care needs to be taken by the patients,” said Dr Swetanka Das, Assistant Professor at Hi-Tech-Medical-College-and-Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

According to Das several cardiologists are now evading elective heart surgeries to reduce the risk of Covid-19 by exposing the patients to hospitals.

“We are trying to avoid unimportant surgeries as of now to reduce the chances of Covid-19 threat to our patients. We are now taking care of mainly emergency cardiac surgeries,” he added.

Das explained that as heart is part of the respiratory system, the viral infection can directly affect the heart functioning and for people living with blocked arteries other obstructive ailments are likely to develop more severe forms of the novel coronavirus.

Other cardiologists claim that with minor change of lifestyle, cardiac patients can avert the chances of the developing the disease and keep their heart and overall health normal.

“First of all, they need to follow the most basic hygiene practices and must abide social distancing and mask wearing norms. They should also never skip their medicines at this time at any cost,” said Dr Sarat Behera, a Cardiologist from AMRI Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

“It is also important for cardiac patients to eat well-cooked and hot food and also attempts should be made to eat more nutritious food which can supplement important nutrition to them which in turn can help them in fighting the disease more effectively,” Behera added.