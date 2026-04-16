Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions scorched Odisha Thursday, with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius at 12 places, according to the IMD.

Titlagarh town in Bolangir district recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the state for the day.

It was followed by the industrial town of Jharsuguda, which recorded a temperature of 43.6 degrees.

Bhawanipatna town in western Odisha boiled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, while Sambalpur, Hirakud and Bolangir towns recorded 42.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at Rourkela was 41.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundargarh (41.5), Nuapada (41), Sonepur (40.6), Bargarh (40.4), and Boudh (40.3).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 35.3 degrees Celsius and 35.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts Friday, officials said.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur, among others, they said.