Lanjigarh: A 45-year-old woman was killed after being struck by lightning near Birkapada under Bishwanathpur police limits in Kalahandi district Friday. The deceased was identified as Kanak Behera of Darapata village. According to reports, she had gone to a bank in Bishwanathpur with three other women and was returning home when a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning struck the area at around 1:30 pm.

Kanak collapsed after being hit by lightning. Family members rushed her to the Bishwanathpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead. Police led by Bishwanathpur IIC Tulsiram Shabar recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

An unnatural death case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The woman is survived by two sons. Residents have urged the government to provide financial assistance to the bereaved family, which is reportedly from an economically weaker background.