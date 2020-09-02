Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warning for 11 districts of the state valid till 8:30am of September 3.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of September. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Sonepur.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Sundargarh and Malaknagiri districts of Odisha.

