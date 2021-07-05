Beijing: Heavy rainfall in China’s Anhui has affected some 137,000 people across the province’s 19 counties, cities and districts, authorities said.

The torrential rains started battering Anhui from July 1, toppling and damaging houses, while also inundating crops and roads, according to the provincial emergency management department.

As of Sunday, the natural disaster had damaged 8,400 hectares of crops and led to 270 million yuan (about $41 million) in direct economic losses, Xinhua news agency quoted the department ass aying.

Authorities have allocated funds to help locals cope with evacuation, sending them beds, quilts, water and instant noodles.