Bhubaneswar: Many places across Odisha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 10 under the influence of a low pressure area likely to form around June 11 over North Bay of Bengal.

“There is possibility that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at many places of Odisha between June 10 and 14. This low pressure will bring southwest monsoon to maximum places of the state,” director of Bhubaneswar Met Centre, HR Biswas said Monday.

As per the forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur June 10 at some places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Puri, Angul, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Boudh and Kandhamal.

Similarly, heavy to extremely heavy downpours are likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur and Kalahandi districts, June 11.

Waterlogging and flash floods are likely to occur in some places due to heavy rainfall, the Met Centre said in a bulletin.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena asked Monday all collectors to remain prepared to meet any flood-like situations.