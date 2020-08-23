Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains over the next three days in parts of Odisha due to build-up of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. It is anticipated that different parts of the state may see enhanced rains in the coming days, starting Monday.

The MET department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal districts.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at most places over all districts of North Odisha and at many places over South Odisha August 24,” the MET department bulletin said.

On August 25, light to moderate rain or thundershower is predicted at most places over Odisha. “However, heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Angul districts,” the department said.

On the third day, August 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at one or two places over Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh and Bolangir districts.

The department has already issued Orange Warning for the next three days in the light of heavy rainfall in different parts of the state.