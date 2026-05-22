Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an extensive deployment of police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel, members of the Hindu community will assemble to perform the Mahaarti at the Bhojshala complex Friday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

As the event aimed to proceed peacefully, tensions lingered in the historic town following a recent Madhya Pradesh High Court decision that recognised the site as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Organisers had earlier planned a “Shobha Yatra” but decided to cancel it to maintain calm, according to Ashok Jain, who serves as patron of the Hindu Utsav Samiti.

The Bhojshala complex in Dhar has long been at the centre of a sensitive dispute. Hindus regard it as an ancient centre of Sanskrit learning established during the reign of Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty in the 11th century, housing a temple of “Vagdevi or Saraswati”. Muslims have traditionally referred to part of the site as the Kamal Maula Mosque and have been offering namaz there on Fridays for decades under a previous arrangement.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore bench delivered its verdict May 15, declaring the religious character of the disputed area as that of a Hindu temple. The court quashed the 2003 Archaeological Survey of India order that had allowed restricted access for both communities and directed authorities to facilitate full worship rights for Hindus while suggesting alternative land for a mosque.

In response to the judgment, the Muslim community has approached the Supreme Court by filing a special leave petition. Petitioners described the High Court order as one-sided and maintained that namaz had been offered at the site continuously for the last 700 years.

They expressed hope that the apex court would address their concerns. Some community leaders had initially announced plans to offer namaz Friday, but later stepped back, placing their faith in the judicial process at the higher level.

On his official X handle, Dhar Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said through a video message May 20, “All citizens shall strictly comply with the directives of the Hon’ble High Court regarding the Bhojshala complex. Avoid rumours, misleading, and inflammatory social media posts. Cooperate with the administration in maintaining peace, communal harmony, and law and order.”

During the last two days, he provided details on the security measures. He explained that only the puja permitted under the directions of the High Court would be conducted at the premises.

Authorities had made adequate security arrangements inside and outside the complex, in surrounding areas and throughout the city, including units from the Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction Force, and State Task Force.

Sharma added that officials had appealed to people from all sections and held discussions with various groups. He noted that almost all communities had agreed to strictly follow the High Court’s orders. He issued a firm message ahead of the Friday events. He observed that by Thursday evening, sufficient time had passed for any misinformation to spread. From that point onward, only the law would prevail.

He warned that if anyone attempted to disturb the atmosphere at Bhojshala Friday, the response would be stronger than they could imagine.

His statement conveyed a message that the administration’s firm stand is to ensure peace and uphold the court’s directives without compromise. Local authorities, including the District Collector and police, conducted peace committee meetings and reviewed layered security arrangements multiple times.

Flag marches and community interactions were organised to reassure residents. Despite the cancellation of the procession, devotees are expected to participate in the Mahaarti with devotional fervour and gaiety, marking what many described as a historic day for the Hindu community after years of legal struggle.

The verdict has drawn significant attention across the country, with both communities closely watching further legal developments.

Historians and archaeologists point to inscriptions and structural features at the site that link it to Raja Bhoj’s era as a hub of learning. The High Court relied on such historical records, archaeological evidence, and the continuity of Hindu worship practices in reaching its conclusion. The judgment also referenced principles from the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict to determine the religious character of the place.

The situation in Dhar remained under close watch as both sides have indicated they will respect the legal framework while pursuing their respective positions through appropriate channels.

The deployment of central forces and local police created a fortified environment aimed at preventing any untoward events, reflecting the sensitivity linked to the Bhojshala dispute.