Islamabad: Avalanches and landslides triggered by heavy snowfall and incessant rain across Pakistan have left nearly 75 people, including women and children, dead and over 40 injured in the last three days, media reports said Tuesday.

Harsh weather conditions continue across Pakistan and have brought normal life to a halt as road transport and communication have been severely affected.

About 75 people have died across the country after a severe cold wave brought life to a standstill in numerous areas, ‘The Express Tribune’ reported. At least 57 people were killed and many others reported missing after avalanches hit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the last 24 hours, the report quoted a senior government officials as saying.

In Balochistan, 17 people were killed in rain and snowfall-related incidents across the province, it said.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, 41 people have been injured while 35 houses destroyed in the country due to inclement weather conditions.

Hundreds of passengers, including women and children, were stuck in harsh weather Monday as a massive snowstorm wreaked havoc in different parts of Balochistan.

Relief, disaster and civil defence secretary Syed Shahid Mohyiddin Qadri told ‘Dawn’ newspaper that heavy snowfall and rains have blocked several roads in high altitude areas. Hence rescue and relief work have been severely hampered.

PTI