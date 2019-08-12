Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash most parts of the state Monday and Tuesday as the cyclonic circulation formed over northwest Bay of Bengal has turned into a low pressure, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department here said Monday.

The weathermen informed that Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Nabarangpur, Bargarh and Nuapada are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall Monday. Heavy rainfall is likely to lash isolated places of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Angul and coastal Odisha.

As western Odisha and upper end of Hirakud dam are to get more rainfall, the water level in the Mahanadi and other rivers will increase.

Flood like situation may occur in northern Odisha as the rain is likely to continue for three days, the weathermen alerted.

The low pressure induced rainfall will compensate the rainfall deficiency. However, the quantity of rainfall will come down after August 13.

Owing to the cyclonic circulation, rainfall occurred in Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Baripada, Bolangir, Deogarh and coastal districts witnessed downpours Sunday. While Chandbali recorded the highest rainfall of 42mm, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Sonepur recorded 17mm, 9mm and 3mm rainfall respectively.

The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea and those who are already in the seas have been asked to return.

On the other hand, the water level in Hirakud dam keeps increasing due to rainfall in upper end. While the dams’ water retaining capacity is 630 feet, its water level has touched 613.52 feet. While the inflow of water is 1, 46, 686 cusecs, the outflow is 14, 280 cusecs.

The season’s first flood water will be released at any moment after 11am August 14. The decision regarding how many sluice gates are to be opened will be taken on the same day after considering the situation and the quantity of rainfall, it was learnt.

PNN