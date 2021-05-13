Dhaka: A top Hefazat-e-Islam militant has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the violent riots that erupted across Bangladesh during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka in March.

Mufti Harun Izhar, education and culture secretary of the Hefazat’s now-defunct central committee, made the confession at a court Wednesday after two days of remand in police custody.

He also named several Hefazat militants who had directly instigated the atrocity and violence that took place from March 26 to April 3.

However, police officials refused to disclose the names.

On May 3, he was sent for a nine-day remand in police custody for three sabotage cases.

Chittagong District Additional Superintendent of Police (DSB) Abdullah Al Masum on Wednesday told IANS: “Harun Izhar has pleaded guilty before the court for the atrocity by the Hefazat militants, as he has sent them directly to do this in his speech by the name of ‘saving Islam’.”

On April 26, Rapid Action Battalion teams arrested Harun from the Jamiatul Uloom Al Islamia Madrasa in Lalkhan Bazar, Chittagong.

Harun’s father Mufti Izharul Islam Chowdhury is the founder-director of the madrasa.

He is also the president of the Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party and a former Nayeb e Amir (Chief) of Hefazat.

Izharul claimed that he was trained in Pakistan and Afghanistan and was also a close associate of slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

After his arrest, RAB officials said Harun was directly involved in the vandalisation of and police stations and government establishments in Hathazari and other parts of the country on the eve of Independence Day.

April 29, he was sent to jail on a court order.

Earlier, there were 18 cases filed against Harun on various charges. In all, there are 22 cases now.