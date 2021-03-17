Mumbai: The adventure comedy film Hello Charlie will have OTT premiere April 9.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the film stars Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav and Elnaaz Norouzi. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

“Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film’s unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and I am hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained,” Saraswat says.

Sidhwani hopes the audience will enjoy the film.

“With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space. It brings us immense joy to present this endearing story which is sure to elevate and engage the family and kid friendly audiences. I hope that the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it,” he says.

“With this movie, we look forward to strengthening our selection of family-centric content on the service. This is a film made with all heart that the entire family can watch together and make them laugh in unison,” says Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, the platform that will stream the film.