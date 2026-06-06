Los Angeles: Hollywood star Henry Cavill will feature alongside actor-comedian Kevin Hart in an untitled action comedy for streaming service Netflix.

The project, based on a short story by Sean Lewis, will feature the two actors as rival spies whose double lives collide after their wives meet in a Lamaze class, reported Variety.

The two men are forced to “reluctantly become confidantes and partners on the road to fatherhood” as their secret identities lead to situations that are both hilarious and dangerous, read the official synopsis.

McG, whose full name is Joseph McGinty Nichol, is directing the film from a script written by Adam and Aaron Nee and Jonathan Tropper.

The filmmaker is best known for directing movies such as Charlie’s Angels, Terminator Salvations and This Means War.

The film is being produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort. Hart also produces via his Hartbeat banner, along with Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley.

Levy and Dan Levine will produce for 21 Laps alongside Reynolds, George Dewey and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort.

Cavill will next feature in the “Highlander” reboot, directed by Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame, and Voltron, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

The British actor has a prior association with Netflix, having starred in the fantasy series The Witcher and the “Enola Holmes” films opposite Millie Bobby Brown.

Hart also has an extensive history with the streamer, with films such as Lift, Me Time, The Man From Toronto and Fatherhood to his credit.

His next Netflix comedy, “72 Hours”, is set to debut July 24.