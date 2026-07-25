Mumbai: Veteran actress Soni Razdan, also known for being Hindi film star Alia Bhatt’s mother, shared her detailed opinion on the ongoing student protests.

The actress stated that while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s tenure has brought significant reforms, accountability must still be demanded when institutions fail.

Her post comes amid nationwide protests by students over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related issues.

Protesters have been demanding greater accountability, reforms in the examination system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sharing a series of slides on her social media account, Soni wrote, “LISTEN TO THEM. It is deeply upsetting to see young people on the streets just to ensure their hard work is not wasted. These students have spent months, often years, preparing for exams that shape their future. They are not asking for favours. They are asking for fairness. When that trust breaks, their anger and disappointment cannot be ignored. Whatever our politics, a state is duty bound to listen. (sic)”

In the next slide, she wrote , “ACCOUNTABILITY MATTERS. Listening also means asking hard questions. When problems keep happening even after assurances that the system has been fixed, students are right to demand accountability. It is about a simple principle: those in charge of our institutions must answer when they fail. Students deserve an exam system they can trust.”

The actress highlighted that during the ongoing tenure of the current educational minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ‘real work’ has happened.

“It is also true that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s tenure has seen real work — the National Education Policy, focus on vocational and foundational learning, digitalisation, and higher education reforms. That should be recognised.”

In the final slide, Soni Razdan wrote, “We can acknowledge progress and still demand accountability when things go wrong. We can stand with students without turning this into a political fight. Because in the end, this is not about who wins. It is about ensuring our students do not lose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Along with the slides, Soni captioned her post as, “The more time passes, the more I realise that this is going to be a long journey. There is so much still to be done. Our students and our young people have become beacons of hope at a time when so many have felt unheard and let down. Their courage, their persistence and their refusal to give up deserve our respect. More power to you. More strength, more courage, and above all, the fortitude to stay the course. The road ahead may be long.”

She added, “My only hope is that this movement remains true to what it began as — a fight for fairness and accountability — and is never hijacked or misused by those with other agendas. Stay strong. Stay safe. And hold on to what you are fighting for. We are with you.(sic) ”

The actress’s remarks come amid protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Along with demanding a transparent and credible examination process, protesters have also sought the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding the ministry accountable for repeated lapses in the examination system.