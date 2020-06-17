A scientist working in a Mohali-based pharmaceutical research centre claims that he has developed an herbal tea that enhances immunity against any viral infection

Bhubaneswar: The habit of drinking tea has been an important social activity in the Indian subcontinent since the middle of the 19th century. The aromatic beverage is back in the news again these days after a rumour stating that it cures coronavirus, becomes viral on social media. This apart, a scientist working in a Mohali-based pharmaceutical research centre recently claimed that he has developed an herbal tea that enhances immunity against any viral infection or its transmission. While no one is sure whether tea can boost the immunity in human body to fight deadly viruses, there is certainly unanimity among the physicians that the beverage helps fight inflammation in our system to a certain extent.

Nowadays various herbal teas such as ginger tea, tulsi tea, kangra tea, chamomile tea, green tea are available in the markets that contain elements like polyphenols and potent plant antioxidants.

Asked about the positive impact herbal teas, Dr Chandramauli Mitra, a neurosurgeon in Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar said, “Chamomile and other herbal teas are processed with addition of natural ingredients. Therefore, they help our system to fight common cold, flu and other harmful bacteria. So, there is no harm if you drink green or herbal tea on a regular basis. Moreover, the anti-oxidant effects of tea raise the immunity power in the body.”

One can add raw honey which contains phytonutrients to the tea to get better result, he added.

Herbal tea remains a key component of Ayurveda to help people attain health, wellness and vitality. Drinking at least two cups of herbal tea a day often protects a person from common cold, claims Dr AP Nayak of Astanga Ayurveda, an ayurvedic clinic in Bhubaneswar.

“Chances of contracting COVID-19 will be less if you can manage to keep cold and cough at bay,” added Nayak.