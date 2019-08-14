The laws of many countries do really surprise us. But some of the prevalent laws in Iran are really shocking. None more so than the one which allows a father to marry his adopted daughter, the only condition being that she will have to be over 13 years. This law was passed in 2013.

Among other laws, Iranian women are not allowed to shake hands with men. It is a crime and the woman can be arrested. Recently the Iranian women’s volleyball team won a tournament. However, the players could not shake hands with the coach as he was male.

Women are also not allowed to wear skin tight clothes in Iran. They are not permitted to visit a stadium and watch a men’s game. And they can be put behind bars for not wearing a hijab (head and face cover).

The laws in fact only favour men. Women can’t object if their husbands are having an extra-marital affair. Only men are given the right to divorce. Women are also prohibited to work without the consent of the husband.

It is considered a crime to stand on the road and sing. Women also cannot wear a tie.

PNN/Agencies