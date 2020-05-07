Bhubaneswar: Odisha witnessed its highest spike in a single day as 20 people tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, taking the total tally to 205.

Among the infected districts, Jajpur tops the list with 55 cases. Of them, 54 are active case and one has recovered from the disease.

Khurda district is at the second position with 47 cases. Out of them, 14 are active cases, 31 have recovered and two died due to the infection. The third placed district is Balasore with 25 positive cases, of which 20 are undergoing treatment and five have recovered.

Ganjam and Bhadrak are sharing fourth position with each having 21 positive coronavirus cases. While all the 21 patients in Ganjam are undergoing treatment, in Bhadrak 12 people have recovered and nine are under treatment.

Sundargarh district has so far found 12 positive cases. Of them, five have recovered and seven are undergoing treatment.

Thankfully, districts like Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Puri have yet to touch double digit in terms of COVID-19 cases. Their tallies stand at four (recovered-nil, active-four), three (recovered-nil, active-three), three (recovered-two, active-one), two (recovered-nil, active-two), two (recovered-nil, active-two), two (recovered-nil, active-two), two (recovered-one, active-one), three (recovered-nil, active-two), two (recovered-two, active-nil), one (recovered-nil, active-one), one (recovered-nil, active-one), one (recovered-one, active-nil) and one (recovered-one, active-nil) respectively.

PNN