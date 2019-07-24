There are many structures in the world that have strange connections and rules. It is difficult how these rules came into being or why they have been implemented. Tourists visiting the place also fail to understand the reasons behind such strictures.

If you have passion to explore such strange places in India, then Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh is the one to visit. It is famous for its mythological history as well as its old structures.

But then the place has certain rules and those have to be followed while visiting the buildings. There is a tower in Jalaun district where brothers and sisters are not allowed to climb together. Known as the Lanka Tower (225 feet high), the walls of the structure are adorned with the pictures of Ravana and his family.

Local folklore has it that Mathura Prasad, who built the tower, used to don the role of Ravana in the annual Ramleela drama. Prasad was fascinated by the tales of Ravana and so he decided to build the Lanka Tower.

The total cost of construction to build the tower is estimated at around Rs.1,75,000 and it took Prasad 20 years to construct. After Qutub Minar in New Delhi this structure occupies the second place in the list of India’s tallest minarets.

To go to the top of the Lanka Tower one has to climb seven rounds (storey). Only husband and wives can take the journey together. Brothers and sisters and even uncles and nephews are not allowed together to climb the tower together.

A notice board has also been placed here to notify visitors regarding the rules.

PNN/Agencies