A viral video on social media has sparked debate over superstition versus science after a scooter rider’s cautious brake, following a cat crossing his path, led to an unexpected pileup.

A video, widely circulated on platform X, shows a scooter rider travelling down a narrow road when a black cat suddenly crosses in front of him. He briefly hits the brakes but continues riding, seemingly unbothered. Just as he relaxes, fate intervenes three to four scooters crash into him from behind, causing a heap of fallen riders in the middle of the road.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident, but the scene has left viewers both amused and reflective.

Social media users were quick to react. “The rider believed in superstition and applied the brakes,” one user wrote. Another added, “I’d heard a cat crossing the road is a bad omen, and today I’ve seen it with my own eyes.” A third joked, “One cat crossed, but four riders fell.”

The video, reportedly viewed by thousands, has reignited conversations about whether superstitions should be taken seriously or dismissed in modern times.