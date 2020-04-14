There are various rituals in the world which might shock you and this one is one of the weirdest.

Would you drink “soup” from a toilet on your wedding day? However, this is a ritual followed in some countries during marriage. It is believed that drinking soup from a toilet would bring in good luck in the married life.

Everyone is familiar with wedding staples like tossing the bouquet and the first dance. But, could you ever imagined that slaughtering a chicken or marrying a banana tree?

There a quite a few wild wedding traditions from around the globe.

In Kenya, the father of the bride spits on the breasts and face of his daughter before the Wedding. The Bride’s head is also shaved and lamb fat is rubbed onto her skin. These traditions are also believed to bring in good luck and fortune to the newly married couple. This tradition is followed among tribes in Kenya.

At a wedding ceremony held by the Massai people, the father of the bride blesses his daughter by spitting on her head and breasts. She then leaves the house with her husband and does not look back for fear of turning into stone.

Even as there has been a lot of criticism about the ritual by people, the tribes continue to follow it unfazed.