Kalahandi: Swift action by the Kegaon Police in Kalahandi district foiled a dacoity bid in the locality Wednesday night. Five members of the gang were arrested as well.

While four of the five arrested persons have been identified as Prasanta Machhakund, Nirakar Tandi, Kapilas Meher and Dharma Patel, the fifth one is yet to be identified.

During the last few weeks, cases of snatching, loot and dacoit have been reported time and again from different locations in the district.

Kegaon police were tipped off Wednesday that a gang of dacoits were preparing a blueprint to rob a house or loot passersbys. The police taking the tip-off seriously swung into action and a team of Kegaon police station conducted a raid at a secluded place at Kegaon village under the same Kegaon tehsil Wednesday night. The five were arrested from the spot.

The cops also seized a car, one gas cutter, one toy pistol, three iron rods, red chili powder packet and five mobile phones from their possession.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

PNN