Mumbai: Actress Bhagyashree turns a year old. The actress debuted in Hindi cinema with Salman Khan, became an overnight superstar from her very first film.

Even though she may have been away from Hindi film industry for quite some time, her fans still remember her. Today, on Bhagyashree’s birthday, let us know some interesting thing related to her life.

Bhagyashree was born into the Patwardhan royal family in Sangli, Maharashtra. Her father Vijay Singharao Madhavrao Patwardhan is the Maharaja of Sangli. Bhagyashree is the eldest of three sisters. It was only after her first film that the actress decided to get married.

Bhagyashree’s stardom rose from her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. Her chemistry with Salman won the hearts of many. It was believed that Bhagyashree would compete with the big actresses of that era, but her career ended after marriage.

She married Himalaya Dasani. After marriage, she acted in three films: Peepat’s Qaid Main Hai Bulbul, K.C. Bokadia’s Tyagi and Mahendra Shah’s Paayal, all opposite her husband in 1992. In fact, Bhagyashree had the condition that she would work only with her husband. Film producers were not ready to accept this forcing her to bid goodbye to films sometime in the 1990s.

After a gap of several years, she made her comeback to television with the TV serial Laut Aao Trisha aired on Life OK from 2014 to 2015.

The couple has two children, a son and a daughter. Her son, Abhimanyu Dasani won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.