Mumbai: Holi was celebrated Monday across India, though in a muted manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Film and TV stars also celebrated the festival of colours and also congratulated their fans on the occasion. Photos and videos of many stars playing Holi went viral on social media. One of the videos featured TV host and actress Sunny Leone.

Sunny celebrated Holi with husband Daniel Weber and her kids. Sunny has also shared many pictures on her official Instagram account. She wrote, “The best Holi with family!! Nothing pretty or delicate about it. Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are suppose to! Just had fun! God Bless you all and hope your lives are always full of colour.”

In the pictures, Sunny sporting a blue suit and Daniel in a white kurta are seen sharing a kiss. Their faces and clothes are covered with various colours.

On professional front, Sunny is going to be seen soon in the psychological thriller Shero. Recently the teaser of the multilingual film was launched. Sunny was last seen in Devang Dholakia’s directorial venture Bullets. She Leone is currently in Kerala, shooting for the new season of reality show Splitsvilla. She is hosting the show with Rannvijay Singha. New episodes of the show air every Saturday at 7.00pm on MTV.