Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande has always spoken openly about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The two were in a relationship for about six years. After Sushant’s death, Ankita revealed many things about their relationship on social media and in interviews. Ankita has now revealed why she did not write RIP (Rest In Peace) on any of Sushant’s pictures on social media.

Sushant’s body was found hanging in his house June 14 last year. Ankita was deeply shocked by his death. Ankita said that when she shares Sushant’s pictures on social media, she does not dare to write ‘RIP’ on them.

In a recent interview, Ankita said that she does not have the ‘guts’ to use ‘RIP’ along with a picture of Sushant. “People started judging me on not putting his picture on the same day he was gone. What do you expect from us? Koi apna chala jaata hai toh hum kya photo daalte hai (Do you put up a photo immediately after a loved one dies)? You won’t believe, till today, I have not ever posted any picture of Sushant with ‘RIP’. I have no guts to put something like that for him. Because I can’t say, ‘rest in peace, Sushant’,” she said.

Ankita said that she, her parents and Sushant’s family went through a lot after his death. “This thing will always be with me, Sushant ka jaana (his death). Now I have come to that point where I am normal. But we all have gone through so much — his family, me and my parents. I think the whole world was crying for him. Yesterday, there was this lady who came up to me and she was just crying. And sometimes I just feel like I can talk to him. So I was telling him, ‘tumhare liye dekho log kitna…tumse kitna pyaar karte the (see how much everyone loved you)’,” she said.

Sushant and Ankita worked together in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta. During the show, both of them came close to each other and fell in love. At that time Sushant and Ankita were also in the headlines for their relationship, but both of them had a breakup when Sushant debuted in the Hindi film industry.