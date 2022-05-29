Bhubaneswar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has added Srimandir heritage corridor project to its list of unauthorised projects under Bhubaneswar circle.

The ASI has prepared a list of heritage sites where construction works are being carried out within100 metre radius without its permission. The Srimandir heritage corridor project has been added to the list. However, the ASI has not issued any statement in this regard.

In its affidavit submitted to the Orissa high court recently, the ASI had stated that it has not provided any no-objection certificate to the project.

The ASI also informed the court that the digging of pits as part of the project work might have damaged archaeological remains near the 12th century shrine.

Meanwhile, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati once again criticised the state government over the heritage corridor project.

“The Holy City is a place for meditation and spirituality. The state government must not introduce any measures to harm the spiritual essence of Puri,” said the seer.

Sarswati further said no political party in the state is capable of challenging the state government over the project. “While the BJP is with the BJD, the Congress party has lost most of its base in state,” he said.

The seer earlier urged both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to ensure a halt to the ‘destruction’ of heritage ‘under the grab of development’.

“The Prime Minister and Chief Minister should give attention to the fact that the Puri is being ruined in the name of development. Mutts are being demolished for widening roads … (this) is not right. The administration should stop implementing its plan immediately,” Saraswati had said.

Puri MP Pinaki Mishra, meanwhile, said that construction work of the project is going on as per the wish of Lord Jagannath and no agency can stop it.

The High Court and the Supreme Court will take a call on the legality of the project and every one will have to obey the court order, Mishra said.