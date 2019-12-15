BHUBANESWAR: Known for its unique cultural education of the capital city, the 150th edition of the heritage walk saw many new faces and reunions displaying a true testament to the art of storytelling and how people become their cities and cities become its people.

The walk which started from Mukteshwar Temple saw friendly banter and a common love for history and culture exchanged amongst the group. While games made the walks interesting, trivia questions asked about the heritage sites made the 150th edition more riveting and interactive.

Talking about his experience in Ekamra Walks, Bhupendra Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh said, “It was a nice experience for me. For any person who is not from Bhubaneswar, walks like these provide a great insight of the city as you get to know its values and history.”

But it’s not just Bhupendra who feels this way. For Andrea, who is originally from Spain and is in the city for a six-month project with an NGO, this was the second time attending the Walks. She says, “My previous walk was in the Odisha Arts and Crafts Museum, which I enjoyed a lot. Even this time around, I learnt a lot. I really enjoyed the stories of the people who were talking about the history of these temples.”

The walk ended at the Art Vision Dance Academy, a dance institute by Padma Shree Iliana Citaristi, an Italian-born Odissi dancer. The walks were top notch and once again, everyone went around, thanking and nodding, exchanging smiles and promises of a next time.