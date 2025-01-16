Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department, under the chairmanship of the department’s commissioner-cum-secretary Aswathy S organised a review meeting on HMPV here Wednesday. Previously, the state government had advised not to panic or worry about the HMPV virus. Both Central and state governments and the World Health Organisation are keeping a close eye on it. No effect of HMPV has been observed in the state, the secretary said. The state government is fully prepared for any eventuality, assured Aswathy S.

All major institutions like Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme National Centre for Disease Control (IDSP NCDC), AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and ILS are keeping a close watch he added. Infections can be easily prevented through widespread public awareness and precautions.

Therefore, the department is requesting the public to pay special attention to personal and environmental cleanliness at all times. The secretary appealed to the public saying, ‘Being aware is safe’. Health Services Director Bijaya Kumar Mohapatra, Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra, Medical Education and Training Director Santosh Kumar Mishra were present in the review meeting.