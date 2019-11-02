Los Angeles: Netflix has announced that Henry Cavill-starrer series “The Witcher” will premiere on the platform December 20.

The fantasy show is based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Cavill is playing Geralt of Rivia, solitary monster hunter, struggling to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

But when destiny hurtles him towards a powerful sorceress (Anya Chalotra), and a young princess (Freya Allan) with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, best known for Marvel series “Daredevil” and “The Defenders”, is the creator and showrunner on “The Witcher”.

PTI