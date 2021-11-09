With not much to look forward to in the T20 World Cup, desi fans found solace in memes as many took to social media platforms to express their disappointment after India was knocked out.

From subtle jibes at the team to the high hopes pinned on the Afghanistan team’s performance, Twitter was flooded with memes.

While India’s defeat against Pakistan and New Zealand had pretty much reduced the chances of the Indian cricket team to continue its journey in the ongoing T20 World Cup, many had pinned their hopes on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand so that India can progress to the semi-finals on net run rate. However, Indian fans were yet again disappointed after New Zealand won the Afghan match by 8 wickets, snuffing India’s hopes.

Twitter was flooded with memes aptly depicting the mood of netizens.

Here, take a look at some of the many memes being shared on the microblogging website.

Team Afghanistan to India pic.twitter.com/FZSdzEp3W6 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 7, 2021

India can still qualify for semifinals if: – New Zealand quits from the tournament

– John Abraham signs 2 movies without Nora Fatehi

– Street food vendors stop making oreo pakodas

– Tanishk Bagchi stops remixing 90's songs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 7, 2021