Karachi: New Zealand secured a commanding 60-run victory over Pakistan in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, putting the tournament hosts in danger of an early exit.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 320 runs. In response, Pakistan faltered, getting bowled out for 260 runs.

Following the match, social media was flooded with humorous memes, as fans reacted to the team’s disappointing performance.

Haris rauf is not the same haris after facing Virat Kohli 👇😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2vA4ykrYFr — अभि 🇮🇳 (@abhi7781_) February 19, 2025

Babar Azam newzealand ke liye khelke gaya 😹😹#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/OVEPRJKWEY — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) February 19, 2025

Situation of Pakistani bowlers in one picture 😭#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/jdHApNr2lH — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 19, 2025

This defeat leaves Pakistan in a precarious position ahead of their high-stakes encounter against arch-rivals India. The defending champions will need to address their batting concerns quickly, particularly their lack of intent and inability to build momentum early in the innings. With Bangladesh also in their group, the road to the semi-finals has become significantly tougher, and any further slip-ups could prove costly.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to build on this emphatic start as they face Bangladesh next February 24 in Rawalpindi. A win there would put them in pole position for a semi-final berth, further underlining their status as serious contenders for the title.