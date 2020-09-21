Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, a three-time National Award winner, a recipient of the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India, Padma Shri, has become super aggressive in her quest to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput after his untimely death.

From calling Mumbai (the city that fulfilled her dream as an actor) Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to demeaning a senior actor, Urmila Matondkar, by tagging her as a ‘soft porn star’, Kangana has perhaps gone overboard.

It seems like even the self-proclaimed Manikarnika (Rani of Jhansi) didn’t come to know that her narrative, from being a crusader for justice to eventually becoming a political pawn, has changed with the course of time.

Not just that, she has also confidently said that she taught feminism to the entire film fraternity. And while Kangana Ranaut continues to pose as the modern day Manikarnika who knows everything about anything and can bring peace to the country, online users have been enjoying having a field day every time she tweets something bizarre or speaks her mind unabashedly.

Take a look: