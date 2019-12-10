New Delhi: As high onion prices continued to make consumers teary-eyed, a Twitter user”s post to seek tips on saving money got funny responses from other users.

She wrote: “Can someone please teach me how to save money? I”ll pay you.”

In reply, a user posted: “Avoid discount sales firstly”.

Another posted: “Invest in onions”.

One user had this advice to give: “Open a new bank account where branch is too far from your home and don”t get Internet banking, ATM, cheque book. Transfer some money in that account on the salary day”.

One post read: “Transfer all your money into my account…I”ll do the savings for you”.

One said: “Stop spending… simple.”