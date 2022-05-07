Los Angeles: Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who has Dusty Rose, five, and Gio, four, with wife Behati Prinsloo, almost ‘pooped his pants’ when she was in labour.

During an interview on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ as part of the programme’s final Mother’s Day episode, Behati told the host and her audience, which was all first time mothers-to-be: “I had a doula to help me kind of stay out of the hospital as long as possible, so I’m not there too soon, and Adam told me Carson Daly told him that we all need to eat a lot of food, because the dad can pass out if he doesn’t eat and the mom also needs food.

According to femalefirst.co.uk: “I’m like, ‘I’m good.’ I’m in pre-labour here.’ So, I’m at home, not feeling like eating, so he orders pasta and pizza, and he eats everything – everything.

“We finally get to the hospital, and I actually waited too late to go to the hospital, so I couldn’t get the full epidural, but I’m very happy about that now. So, the whole time I’m in labour, Adam had to go to the bathroom really bad.

“And after Dusty was born, he goes, ‘Is there a bathroom?’ And the nurse shows him the bathroom right in the delivery room and he goes, ‘That’s not gonna do it, I need a far away bathroom.’

“And that’s when we realised Adam is a really nervous eater. When he gets nervous, he eats a lot.”

Levine then came on stage to surprise his wife with a bouquet of roses, but said he was stunned his wife had shared the embarrassing story.

He said: “I cannot believe that I sat back there and watched you tell the story of me almost pooping my pants. That was awesome.”