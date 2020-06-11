Mumbai: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya says he is excited to create music for actor Mithun Chakrabortys son Namashi’s debut film Bad Boy.

“Mithun Da has been the biggest trendsetter of all time and I am excited to create music for his inherited legacy Namashi for his much anticipated debut film Bad Boy,” said Himesh, who has given a glimpse of the theme song of Bad Boy on social media.

Namashi feels supercharged, delighted and “can’t wait to be a part of Himesh’s trademark matchless music”.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, will also launch Amrin Qureshi.

“It’s a dream come true to be mentored in your debut film by stalwarts like Mithun Da, Himesh Reshammiya and Rakjumar Santoshi, amongst others,” she said.

Santoshi said Bad Boy is like “recreating the euphoria of Mithun Da and his eternal super hits, and working with young dynamites Namashi and Amrin has been electrifying”.