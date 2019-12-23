Mumbai: Hina Khan is among the biggest stars of the small screen and enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

The actress recently shared some of her holidaying photos in her social media account.

In the pictures, she can be seen chilling by the pool, dressed in a printed swimsuit. Hina can be seen wearing a hat and a pair of oversized glasses. Hina captioned the post: “There is no heaven on earth but there are pieces of it. My kinda happy place.. Meet me here in Maldives.” She added the hashtags #BeachLife #FloatingBreakfast #WaterBaby to her post.

Hina made her television debut in 2009 when she starred in Indian soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. After eight years, she quit the show in 2016 to pursue other projects.

Hina recently played the role of the villain Komolika in season 2 of Ekta Kapoor’s famous daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017.

The actress is dating Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘s supervising producer Rocky Jaiswal since 2014. She had confirmed on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 that she suffers from asthma.

She completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2009 at the CCA School of Management, Gurgaon, Delhi.