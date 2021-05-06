Mumbai: Hindi film and Bhojpuri cinema actress Sriprada Wednesday died due to COVID-19 complications.

Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) shared the news of her demise on its official Twitter handle writing, “#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of #SriPrada (Member since March 1989).”

Sriprada was seen with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan in the 2015 film Hum To Ho Gayi Ni Tohar. Ravi Kishan expressed sorrow at the news of her demise.

Sriprada has worked in many hit films in her career. The actress started her career in the year 1978. She has appeared in films like Aag Ke Sholay, UIlaka, Bewafa Saman Khooni Murda and the television series Zee Horror Show among other projects

Not only Sriprada, but many celebrities have also succumbed to COVID-19 in recent times.

Recently, actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal died of COVID-19 at the age of 52. He has appeared in films like Paap, Murder 2 and The Ghazi Attack.