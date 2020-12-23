Mumbai: Hindi cinema heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture on social media flaunting beef, and his fans are naturally thrilled.

Vicky shared a picture on Instagram. In the image, he is seen sitting in the gym on a bench, flexing his muscles

“I know that we can do better. I know we better as one. I know that we could do better. Without evil on our tongue!” Vicky wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

IANS