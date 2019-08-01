There are a few Hindi films divas that are above 35, and happily enjoying their single life. Each of them has proved that they are well established and some of them have adopted children. They are wealthy and effortlessly gorgeous in their appearance.

Here is a list of actresses who are enjoying their lives in their 30s

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss Universe in 1994 and made history by being the first Indian lady to do so. Her foray into Hindi cinema took off to a moderate start, however once it gathered momentum, she ruled over the industry with her looks and ability. Sushmita became a single parent by adopting two young kids Renee and Alisah.

Tabu

Tabu is notable for her shadowy looks and her off-beat movies. At present, 46, this single diva appears to have taken a unique way in her real life also. Despite the fact that she has been linked with different co-stars on numerous occasions, she doesn’t appear to head down the path of marriage at any point in the near future.

Nargis Fakhri

In her late 30s, an ex-American actresses and model, of ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Main Tera Hero’ fame, was additionally one of the top looked through celebrities on the web in 2012. Right now disintegrating many top actresses in brand supports, she has numerous movies lined in her kitty, all at 38 years old.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi has ruled the small screen since playing the role of Parvati in ‘Kahaani Ghar Kii’. She won hearts as Priya in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, and even won the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for her presentation. Despite the fact that she has been a most loved bahu and bhabhi on-screen a few times, she being 45 year old is joyfully unfastened, in reality.

PNN