Mumbai: Several Hindi film celebrities took to social media to express shock over the inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant was fed with pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala.

The brutal incident of animal abuse took place in Kerala’s Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in a river.

Alia Bhatt wrote: “Terrible just terrible. We need to be their VOICE and coexist!! Is this meant to be some kind of sick joke?? This is heartbreaking.”

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram story and wrote: “This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty.

Shraddha Kapoor tweeted: “How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken… The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala.”

Rajkummar Rao wrote: “This is horrific. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala please take necessary action. We need to find these people and punish them.”

Kriti Kharbanda tweeted: “How is this possible? How does one find the strength to do this? What kind of a sick mind leads to this? We have failed her, her child and humanity! RIP.”

Nimrat Kaur said: “A starving, pregnant elephant trusted the hand that fed her the death of her unborn calf and her. I wish she knew better. The bigger tragedy remains that animals the world over don’t seem to give up on trusting us. Praying they learn their lessons, as I grapple for faith. #Numbed.”

Randeep Hooda wrote: “An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india.”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur expressed: “Is it so difficult to co-exist? A pregnant elephant killed by humans… oh wait.. Monsters!”

Pooja Bhatt shared: “We worship Lord Ganesha and kill and abuse elephants. We worship Lord Hanuman and get pleasure out of watching monkeys being chained & performing degrading tricks. We worship and revere female goddesses and resent strength in women,abuse,maim them and practise female infanticide.”

Vidyut Jammwal tweeted: “Will this go on in the NEWWORLD post Corona?? She harmed no one, damaged nothing and yet! Human beings forget humanity while this elephant suffered for no reason. This is not an isolated case and we need to put a hard stop to this.”

Patralekhaa wrote: “These people must be severely punished! So the next time when such sick minds think of committing such horrific acts they shld b scared of d law. Oh you #Elephant all u did was trust the #man, grave grave mistake. May you RIP.”

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared: “After enduring the most inhuman act she didn’t harm a single human being or crush any home.She ran in searing pain through the village.Absolutely gutted! May her soul rest in peace & the perpetrators of this horrible crime be brought to justice immediately,” he shared.

“Heartless villagers of Malappuram (#kerala) fed a pregnant elephant a pineapple with firecrackers. She died standing in the river. It takes a unique kind of SICK to do this. RT for the murderers to be jailed,” appealed producer Tanujj Garg.

IANS